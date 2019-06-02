Day 11 started off with our final pack up of the trip. The greatest challenge being, making sure that we could fit all of our presents in our bags.

Children’s Day is a recognition of children and childhood and was celebrated in China Today. We made sure all the kids had a wonderful time on their last day in China.

Spending the start of a Saturday in Shanghai bought about wonderful opportunities to immerse ourselves in some of Shanghai’s traditions, particularly in and around People’s Square.

From early in the morning Parents are out looking for a possible spouse for their sons and daughters. The prospective partners details, written on a piece of paper and are attached to the back of an open unbrella and placed on along the paths in rows. The parents walk around chatting with other parents to see if there is a harmonious fit only after

The fitness area was also a hit today, with exercises and games of basketball with the locals.

Dancing and singing was a big part of the day also in and around the People’s Square with many of the staff and students joining in and having a go.

Local Chinese food was on the menu for the last time for most of the groups😃.

Tours on the Big Red Bus were a hit, seeing the sights around the CBD of Shanghai as well as offering the opportunity to walk along the Bund in daylight.

The Maglev train ride for the second day in a row was a hit, with speeds again reaching 431kms.

Some last minute shopping was undertaking to pick up some extra gifts for family members, or perhaps a packet of White Rabbits to share out between classmates.

A long haul is in front of us but even through the tiredness, their is a hint of excitement as we all get ready to catch up with our families on Sunday. See you all soon!