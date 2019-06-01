We are reaching the end of an extraordinary adventure and today involved many new experiences for travellers. We had the opportunity to split up into smaller groups and explore the streets of Shanghai.

Some early rising groups were able to experience the Maglev (fast train) they reached some serious speed, getting up to 431km/h!

Other groups after a well deserved sleep in, ventured to the Shanghai Zoo which featured amazing animals such as Ant eaters, Antarctic wolves, Bears, Hedgehogs, cheeky Monkeys and of course Pandas. It was amazing to see such a large variety of animals that you may not necessarily see in Australia. The obvious favourite at the Zoo was the Panda who sat lazily in his hammock eating some delicious bamboo.

After this, it was back to the Science and Technology market to splash the rest of our cash, as we didnt have much left it was imperative for travellers to try and get the most for the least amount of money.

Unfortunately for some teachers this involved buying an extra suitcase because they bought waaay too many handbags and shoes (for presents of course).

As the sun setted it was off to the Bund for our scenic river tour of Shanghai. From the river we were able to see beautifully lit buildings such as the Bottle Opener, Shanghai Tower and Pearl Tower. A lot of the buildings looked like giant televisions while others were covered in vibrant rainbow colours. We felt tiny traveling along the Bund with the buildings towering over us.

Late night tonight, most likely no phone calls as teachers will be trying to fill students suitcases with their extra purchases(kidding) as well as preparing themselves for the long travel home.