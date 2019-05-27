Shanghai Sunday delivered miserable wet weather. Ponchos saved the day and we headed off in fashionable stylish colours to check out Shanghais famous Pearl tower at height of 468 metres…. eeekkk!
The view from the sphere of The Bund,Pudong district, and Huangpu were sensational. But what was even more spectacular was when we stepped out onto the glass observatory deck on the lower sphere (glass level). Though daunting at first, we quickly overcame this and ended up with such unforgettable pictures.
We had no idea that the Pearl Tower was full of surprises. Revolving restaurant, 5D cinema, gift shops, games room but what we thought was the best was it had a VR Rollercoaster. Students and teachers were very vocal during this adrenaline rushing ride. The teachers still shaking after that experience 😉
ROLLERCOASTER SCREAMS!!!!!!!!!
We all now believe we are now exceptional at bartering after all our practice at the Science and Tech Market today. Most popular purchases seemed to be converse shoes, pandas, fans, bags, sunnies, hats and many more goodies. We have learnt new skills in how to get the best final price.
After a eventful two hour bus ride of singing and popping to music we arrived at Suzhou for dinner. Checking into our Grand Metro Plaza hotel and it sure is Grand!!!! Washed our shirts and have hit the hay for today.
3 thoughts on “Day 5!”
Hi all,
The Blogs are fantastic and wish I was there with you all. So exciting!
Best wishes to you all.
Love,
Elaine (Maggie’s Nan)
Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the wonderful summary each day of your travels.
It appears everyone is having a fabulous time. Well done teachers!
Hello to Charlie, we are very pleased we have another traveller in the family. You look like you loved the Great Wall and the Hotongs. Enjoy Suzhou and say hello to Lisa. Have a great time at Chinese school.
Best wishes Chris Laity
Team China you are all having such a great time, the views are amazing and the experiences are life changing. Lockwood keep enjoying your experiences and can’t wait to see you when you get home.