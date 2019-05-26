Our Morning of Travel

We awoke early for our buffet breakfast before checking out of our ‘Kuntai Royal Hotel’ accommodation.

After plenty of security checks, explosives tests, pats downs and coffees (for the teachers) we boarded our plane to leave Beijing, bound for new adventures in Shanghai. After sitting in the plane’s pressurised cabin, sucking in the recycled air, we emerged into the Shanghai airport with newly-found vigor and sense of adventure.

Once on our Shanghai bus, we met our new guide, Sarah. Her microphone is magnificent.

We managed to catch our first glimpse of the Pearl Tower in the bus ride from the airport to our new hotel. Now THAT is a tall tower. Shanghai seems to be full of high skyscrapers!

Lunch

Once we had briefly settled into our new hotel, we headed down the street to grab some lunch. There began the Great Dumpling Debacle. We waited far too long for us all to get served, so in the end, we all split up. Some of us went back to the hotel to eat, others hung around the shop. Ahh well, we all got a feed in the end. Delicious dumplings too!

Metro

Once our bellies were filled, it was time to brave the Shanghai Metro! What a great experience. Lots of bustling, busy bodies! It seemed like we spent more time walking between trains, than actually on them!!

But, you know, plenty of photo opportunities…

Yu Gardens

Once we emerged from underground, we weaved our way through the busy streets, dodging motorcycles and slight, spitting rain, to arrive at Yu Gardens. Before we entered, we gave a wave and a smile to the gathering paparazzi, posing for the flashbulbs, of course.

We were amazed by the vast array of colours and beauty present within Yu Gardens. It was a mixture of rock, water, plant life and ancient, man-made construction.

The People’s Park

On the walk back, we stopped at the The People’s Park and listened to a woman sing some karaoke for us. Before long, we had drawn a crowd, sung a song, slow danced and featured in about a gazillion photos.

Exploring

Unfortunately, due to a forecast storm, our boat cruise had to be postponed. Fortunately, this gave us the chance to explore Shanghai in our school groups. It was so cool to wander around and check out our small area of Shanghai!

Once we had finished exploring, we went back to bed for some late-night calls home, to shirts wash our stinky shirts and a well deserved nights’ sleep.