One More Sleep

Tomorrow is the big day for Team China Bendigo!

2.30 at Tom Flood. Students look for your teacher. We want to be on the road around 2.45pm. Our Flight is Air China CA 166 departing at 8pm. Remember to have shorts and a hat in your day bag, just in case we don’t get access to our bags when we arrive nice and early at our Hotel.

We will arrive around 6am on Thursday morning. As students might not get to contact parents on the first day, we will attempt to upload something here on the blog to let everyone know that we have made it.

See you all tomorrow.