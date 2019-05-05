Pre Departure Day2

|
Pre-Departure
Activity
Day Two
Tuesday May 7th
|
Activity One
|
Activity Two
|
Activity Three
|
Activity
Time
|Bartering and Bargaining in a Respectful Way.
|
Risk Management Discussion and Scenarios
Role-Play
1. On and off the trains
2. What to expect at the airport
3. Etc..
AND Where in the World
|
Packing and Laundering
What to pack, what sort of luggage will work best for you and how to do your laundry – hotel style!
|12.30pm
|
Arrive Gym Maple St Campus Golden Square Primary School
Access via MacKenzie St West. Students eat lunch and catch up with their travelling buddies.
|1.00 pm
|
Whole Group: Overview of the Afternoon
Question and Answer Session – based on the questions asked after the last pre-departure activity day.
|1.15pm
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Group 3
|1.45pm
|Group 3
|Group 1
|Group 2
|2.15pm
|Group 2
|Group 3
|Group 1
|2.45pm
|Finish and Return to School or Parent Pick-Up as Arranged.