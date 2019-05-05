Pre Departure Day2

Bartering and Bargaining in a Respectful Way.

Risk Management Discussion and Scenarios

Role-Play

1.       On and off the trains

2.       What to expect at the airport

3.       Etc..

 

AND Where in the World

Packing and Laundering

 

What to pack, what sort of luggage will work best for you and how to do your laundry – hotel style!

 
12.30pm

 

Arrive Gym Maple St Campus Golden Square Primary School

Access via MacKenzie St West. Students eat lunch and catch up with their travelling buddies.

 
1.00 pm

Whole Group: Overview of the Afternoon

Question and Answer Session – based on the questions asked after the last pre-departure activity day.

1.15pm Group 1 Group 2 Group 3
1.45pm Group 3 Group 1 Group 2
2.15pm Group 2 Group 3 Group 1
2.45pm Finish and Return to School or Parent Pick-Up as Arranged.

